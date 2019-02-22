Robert Vadra appears before ED for 5th time

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fifth time in a money laundering case on Friday. The agency is confronting him with documents and statements of other accused in the case and his statement is being recorded.

The case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. He has been asked by a Delhi court to cooperate in the probe being conducted by the agency.