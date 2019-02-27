‘An International Local Story’ will be released on March 1

‘An International Local Story’ the new Malayalam film directed by veteran actor Harisree Ashokan is getting ready for release. This film marks that directorial debut of Ashokan. The film will be released on March 1.

The film which is a family fun entertainer is scripted jointly by Ranjith, Eben and Saneesh. Rahul Madhav, Deepak Parambol, Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Kalabhavan Shajon, Bijukuttan, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Jaffer Idukki, Tini Tom, ‘Kuttanadan Marpapa’ fame Surabhi Santhosh, Namitha, Kunchan and Baiju Santhosh are part of the movie’s elaborate cast.

The movie has Alby as the cinematographer and songs are composed by Gopi Sunder, Nadirshah and Arun Raj. M Shijith and Shaheer Shan are jointly producing the movie under the banner of S Square Cinemas.