Latest NewsIndia

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Wing Commander Abhinandan

Mar 2, 2019, 09:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in New Delhi today. Sitharaman conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination. Currently, Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan is undergoing medical tests.

He arrived in New Delhi last night after he was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at Attari-Wagah border.

The IAF pilot was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27th after an aerial engagement between the air forces of the two countries, a day after New Delhi conducted counter-terror operations in Pakistan’s Balakot over the Pulwama terror attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Man Robs Bank in Broad Daylight, Wearing a Burqa: Video

Sep 24, 2018, 05:38 pm IST

Fugitive Who Faked His Death Found Living a Luxurious Life in a Castle With RollsRoyce

Oct 18, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

SC discards PIL seeking employing of ballot papers in polls

Nov 22, 2018, 04:41 pm IST

India registers first ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia

Jan 18, 2019, 04:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close