Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Wing Commander Abhinandan

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in New Delhi today. Sitharaman conveyed to him that the entire nation is proud of his courage and determination. Currently, Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan is undergoing medical tests.

He arrived in New Delhi last night after he was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at Attari-Wagah border.

The IAF pilot was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27th after an aerial engagement between the air forces of the two countries, a day after New Delhi conducted counter-terror operations in Pakistan’s Balakot over the Pulwama terror attack.