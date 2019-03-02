Temperature in state to rise by 2 to 4ºC in March

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned of a steep rise in temperature in Kerala in the coming days.

KSDMA in a statement released today said that according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in the state is expected to rise between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In a Facebook post, the official body of the state government hinted that the temperature would increase by 2 to 8 degree Celsius. Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts have more probabilities to witness the extreme heat from 5 to 8 degree Celsius from the current temperature.