CISF creates Guinness world record

Mar 3, 2019
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has made history by creating a Guinness world record in a single line bicycle parade to mark the 50 years of the paramilitary force. The record was created at the Yamuna Expressway in Noida when personnel of the central force rode a total of one thousand 327 bicycles non-stop with a uniform distance between bicycles in a single line.

The bicycle parade covered 3.2 km distance non-stop. Earlier, this record was held by Hubballi bicycle club of India which had one thousand 235 bicycles in a single chain.

The CISF was raised in 1969 and has about one lakh 80 thousand personnel in its ranks.

