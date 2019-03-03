Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov Wrestling Tournament ; Bajrang Punia wins gold, dedicates medal to Abhinandan

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia has won a gold medal in 65-kilogram freestyle in Bulgaria. The tournament, Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov was held in Ruse. Punia, a World Championship silver medallist, overpowered Jordan Oliver of USA 12-3 in the final. He also secured the maximum ranking points from the tournament. This was Punia’s 10th medal in as many international tournaments since the 2017 World Championships in Paris.

Punia dedicated the victory to Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, from whom Punia said he got inspiration. In a tweet, Puni expressed the desire to one day meet Wing Commander Abhinandan and shake hands with him.

Earlier, Pooja Dhanda claimed gold in women’s 59 kg while Sarita Mor won a silver in the same weight category. Sakshi Malik won silver in 65 kg women’s freestyle. In the men’s freestyle events, Sandeep Tomar claimed silver in 61kg.