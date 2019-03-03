‘Don’t worry, your chowkidar is fully alert’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Opposition, especially the Congress for its ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jab. Addressing mega ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, the PM said that there seems to be a competition to abuse him. But “be assured that your chowkidar is fully alert,” the PM said. “At a time when our armed forces are fighting enemies across border and within India, some people are making statements to please Pakistan,” he added. The rally brought the PM and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar together for the first time in several years. The NDA is officially launching its Lok Sabha poll campaign with this rally.

Talking about politicisation of the surgical strike, PM Modi said that, “When India should have spoken in one voice, 21 Opposition parties gathered in Delhi to adopt resolution condemning us.”Talking about the Balakot plan, PM Modi said that, “This is New India, it does not remain silent on killings of its jawans.”

Action of Congress and its allies after bombing of terror camp made people happy in Pakistan who clapped in glee, PM Moid said in his scathing attack.