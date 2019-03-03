J&K : 4 security personnel, 1 civilian killed

The gunfight between security forces and terrorists continues at Babagund village of Langate, Handwara in the district on Sunday, officials said.

Four security personnel, including two policemen and two CRPF jawans, succumbed to their injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Handwara town.

A civilian Waseem Ahmad Mir was also killed in the encounter, officials said.

The two police personnel who lost their lives were identified as SgCt Naseer Ahmad Kholi and SgCt Ghulam Mustafa Barah, while the two CRPF personnel were identified as Inspector Pintu and Ct Vinod.

The wreath-laying ceremony of the two CRPF jawans – Inspector Pintu and Vinod of 92 Battalion of Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF) in Srinagar- was held on Saturday.

Based on credible input about the presence of terrorists in Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and the security forces in the area on Friday.

An encounter between the terrorists and the security forces broke out after the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the search party.