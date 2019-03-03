KPCC president Mullappally criticised congress MLA for insulting women

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has criticised party MLA V.T.Balram for his abusive facebook posts. KPCC president Mullappally, in an interview to a Malayalam television channel, said it was not a good symptom for a public worker to talk in an abusive tone against someone.

“When I had gone to Palakkad after assuming charge as KPCC President, I had told Balram that there should be some restraint,” Mullappally said in the television programme. Discipline should be maintained while using social media. Derogatory words should not be used. Women should not be abused, the KPCC president added. ” There is importance for social media, but you need to be cautious. I don’t have any differences of opinion with his party activities’, he said in the interview.

Earlier during his Janamahayatra, Mullappally had even said that there was no one to make arrangements for it expect “sincere party workers.”I didn’t see anyone who is very active on social media, instead it was those Congress workers who are ready even to give their life for the party, who did everything for it,” he said. Mullappally had said that those who are very active on social media are not around for groundwork.

There were some heated exchanges between Balram and writer K R Meera on the silence of cultural leaders over the twin murders in Periya. Meera replied to his criticism in the Facebook, ‘Po Mone Bala-Rama, give likes to ones of your own level. His reply to that turned offensive when he wrote, “If anyone wants to respond to this with ‘Po mole ‘Meere’ I request them not to make any change to it and should be careful while typing.