Pranav Mohanlal’s next film to be announced shortly

Mar 3, 2019, 10:16 pm IST
As per reports, Pranav Mohanlal’s new film will be announced shortly. Pranav’s last film was ‘Irupathiyonnam Noottandu’ directed by Arun Gopy. The movie had tremendous pre-release hype, but it failed to impress the critics and viewers alike, and eventually ended up as a flop at the box office. He has completed his portions in the Priyadarshan film ‘Marrakkar- Arabikadlinte Simham’- in which his father is the hero.

Latest reports suggest that Pranav has signed for a new film, a formal announcement regarding which is most likely to be made shortly. It is said that some leading directors have approached Pranav.

