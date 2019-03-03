Pranav Mohanlal’s next film to be announced shortly

As per reports, Pranav Mohanlal’s new film will be announced shortly. Pranav’s last film was ‘Irupathiyonnam Noottandu’ directed by Arun Gopy. The movie had tremendous pre-release hype, but it failed to impress the critics and viewers alike, and eventually ended up as a flop at the box office. He has completed his portions in the Priyadarshan film ‘Marrakkar- Arabikadlinte Simham’- in which his father is the hero.

Latest reports suggest that Pranav has signed for a new film, a formal announcement regarding which is most likely to be made shortly. It is said that some leading directors have approached Pranav.