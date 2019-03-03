Prime Minister is using India-Pak tension to hide government’s failures: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using India-Pak tension to hide government’s failures. She hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. In a statement issued just before the start of a meeting with party office bearers and leaders, she expressed concern over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people are concerned over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as well as continuing tension on India-Pakistan border, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy using the event to hide the failure and incompetency of his government,” she said in her statement.

The statement further said that the meeting of the party leaders had been called to brief them “about the situation unfolding before the Lok Sabha election”, and “the strategy that BSP-SP alliance has to adopt to counter BJP.”