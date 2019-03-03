Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Terror Attack : Man arrested in Bihar

Mar 3, 2019, 06:57 am IST
A man suspected of alleged links with the terror outfit involved in the Pulwama attack was arrested from a village in Banka district today, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sankalp rally in Patna.

Senior police official Gupteshwar Pandey said the police were looking into the alleged links between the arrested man, identified as Rehan, and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.

Banka senior police officer Swapna T. Meshram said a police team arrested Rehan from Belari village under the Shambhuganj police station area. Another suspect escaped, he said.

The police are questioning Rehan for more information.

