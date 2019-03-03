Shakeela reveals that she fell in love with an actor during shoot of ‘Chotta Mumbai

Shakeela, the most renowned soft-porn actress who once raised the heat in the cinema halls has revealed that she has fallen in love with an actor during the shoot of her Malayalam film ‘Chotta Mumbai’. She admitted that she even send him a love letter.

The actress, who captivated the imagination of many men when she first appeared on-screen, shared her experience on working with producer-turned-actor Maniyanpilla Raju. ‘Chotta Mumbai’, was produced by Maniyanpilla Raju. The film in which Mohanlal was the hero, Shakeela has done a cameo role as Shakeela herself.

Shakeela said that she was madly in love with Malayalam producer Maniyanpilla Raju. The actress also revealed that her proposal was not accepted by the producer. “During the shooting of the film, my mother got sick and had to undergo surgery immediately. I asked the help of Maniyanpilla Raju. Although I had to shoot several parts of the film, the producer gave the full salary in advance. I started to like I wrote him a love letter, but he did not reply, “said Shakeela. She told this during an interview to a TV channel.

The actress also spoke about how the film helped her in life and that it was Maniyan Pillai who paved the way for her return in ‘Chotta Mumbai’ when she hardly had any movies then.

Maniyan Pillai Raju responded to Shakeela’s revelation that he had given the money in advance. However, he said that he had not received any love letter.