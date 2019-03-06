P.M Modi Slams DigVijaya Singh For his Pulwama Remark

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked another controversy and now its for terming the Pulwama terror attack an accident. His remarks had come under severe criticism from many corners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the latest one to join the list.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, PM Modi said, “Are terror attacks accident?” He also slammed Singh as the “same man who gave clean chit to Pakistan after 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.”

“Party which ruled our country for decades is now questioning ability of our brave forces, especially a leader from MP. Today he said Pulwama terror attack is an accident. This is their mentality, he is the same person who gave Pak a clean chit during 26/11,” he added.