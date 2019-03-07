KeralaLatest News

Kerala imam accused of sexually abusing teenager held in Tamil Nadu

Mar 7, 2019, 10:00 pm IST
A Muslim cleric, absconding after an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl near Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested in Madurai in Tamil Nadu Thursday, police said.

Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was removed as imam of a nearby mosque after the assault came to light, was nabbed from a lodge in the temple city, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Qasimi had been on the run for the last one month and shifted his place of stay with the help of a relative, who was also arrested and their car seized, a deputy superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against him based on the mosque committee’s statement.

Qasimi had allegedly lured the girl to an isolated forest area at Vithura, and sexually assaulted her.

The abuse came to light after a group of local women confronted the cleric on seeing him with the school-going girl in the forest.

