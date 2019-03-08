KeralaLatest News

Rafale Scam Documents: Congress MLA Shafi Parambil trolls government

Mar 8, 2019, 04:50 pm IST
Congress MLA Shafi Parambil has trolled the union government on Rafale issue. The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that many important documents of the Rafale deal were stollen from the defence ministry. Shafi has trolled this claim of the union government.

K.S.Sabarinath MLA also trolled the union government on the issue.

?????? ????????? ?????????? ????????? ????? ???????? ???? ???????? …#ChoukidarChorHey #Rafelscam#FIRagainstcorruptModi

Gepostet von Shafi Parambil am Donnerstag, 7. März 2019

????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ??????????????? ???????? ????? ????????? ?????? ???? ??????????? ?????? ???????…

Gepostet von Sabarinadhan K S am Mittwoch, 6. März 2019

