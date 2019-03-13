Heavy rain and flood kill 115 people

The United Nations officials informed that around 115 people were killed in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa after heavy rains. The heavy rains affected 843,000 people across southeast Africa.

At least 66 people have been killed in Mozambique, 45 in Malawi and four in South Africa following torrential rains that have triggered flash floods.

The floods in Mozambique, one of Africa’s poorest countries, have already destroyed 5,756 homes, affecting 15,467 households and 141,325 people. In Mozambique, 111 people have been injured, 18 hospitals destroyed, 938 classrooms destroyed and 9,763 students affected. More than 168,000 hectares (415,000 acres) of crops were destroyed, the government spokeswoman added.

In neighbouring Malawi, floods have left over 230,000 people without shelter and affected around 739,000 people, according to the UN.