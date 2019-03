Viacom 18, the Bollywood production house will produce the new film directed by Jeethu Joseph. Jeethu Joseph’s next film will be in Tamil. The film will have Karthi as the main male lead. Jyothika is also said to be playing a prominent role in the movie. It will be her first film with her brother-in-law Karthi.

Currently, Jeethu Joseph is working on the script with Rensil D’Silva and Manikandan. The makers are planning to start shooting from April.