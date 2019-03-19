SAFF Women Football Championship: India will face Bangladesh in semi final

In football, four-time defending champions India will play against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the 5th SAFF Women’s championships in Biratnagar, Nepal tomorrow. The match will be played at 2.45 p.m.

In the first semifinal, hosts Nepal will take on Sri Lanka. This match will begin at 10.45 a.m. Since the inception of the tournament in 2010, India has never been on the losing side, clinching all the four editions of the event.

In the last edition of the tournament in 2016, India had defeated Bangladesh 3-1 to clinch the crown. The final will be played on Friday.