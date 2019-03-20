Setback to ‘Grand Alliance’; NCP leader joined BJP

Giving another shock to Congress – NCP alliance in Maharashtra, a senior NCP leader joined BJP. NCP leader Ranjith Singh MohitePatil has quit his party to join BJP. Ranjith, the former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP is the son of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijay Singh Mohithe Patil. Vijay singh Mohithe Patil is the sitting MP from Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjith joined BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Deendra Fadnavis.

Earlier senior congress leader and opposition leader in Maharashtra assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has quit Congress. His son Suraj has left Congress and joined BJP.