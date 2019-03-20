Latest NewsIndia

Setback to ‘Grand Alliance’; NCP leader joined BJP

Mar 20, 2019, 06:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

Giving another shock to Congress – NCP alliance in Maharashtra, a senior NCP leader joined BJP. NCP leader Ranjith Singh MohitePatil has quit his party to join BJP. Ranjith, the former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP is the son of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijay Singh Mohithe Patil. Vijay singh Mohithe Patil is the sitting MP from Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjith joined BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Deendra Fadnavis.

Earlier senior congress leader and opposition leader in Maharashtra assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has quit Congress. His son Suraj has left Congress and joined BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

India joins Ashgabat Agreement

Feb 1, 2018, 08:56 pm IST
Syrian's death count

How many died in the Syrian missile attack? Data revealed

Apr 9, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

This is the Leader Who Will succeed Ajay Maken as Delhi Congress Chief no heading

Jan 5, 2019, 01:48 pm IST

2ND INTERIM RELIEF TO P. CHIDAMBARAM; BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close