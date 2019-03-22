KeralaLatest News

SNDP does not have any special love towards any party,says Vellappally Natesan

Mar 22, 2019, 11:45 am IST
I am not against Thushar Vellappally contesting the Lok Sabha polls as the NDA candidate in Thrissur seat, said SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The SNDP does not have any special love or political enmity towards any party. It’s the same with Thushar also, he said.

Vellappally said Thushar has a strong organisational culture. Whether he has to resign the SNDP membership or not cannot be said now.

Vellappally had earlier asserted that Thushar has to resign his membership if he is contesting the polls.

