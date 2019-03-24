Will Boycott Movies of Actors Who Oppose Khadi, Says Shobhana George

Khadi board vice Chairperson Shobhana George has said that the movies of those actors who doesn’t support Khadi may have to be boycotted.

“A few actors are engaged in activities which are detrimental to many of the small employees at Khadi. When they take up advertisements to endorse bigger companies products, it adversely affects Khadi products. Actors should volunteer to withdraw from such ads” said Shobhana.

She also said that the Khadi products will have a discount of 40 percent during the time of Vishu. The offer will be valid from April 3rd to April 13.

She said Khadi dresses are suitable for any climate and exhorted the customers to make use of this opportunity.