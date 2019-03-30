Health & Fitness

Drinking hot tea increases the risk of Esophageal cancer; Read to know more

Mar 30, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
The study says that it is not advisable to drink extreme hot tea regularly. This study has been published in the International Journal of Cancer.

The researchers at the American Cancer Society argues that those people who drink steam hot tea regularly may increase the risk of developing pharynx cancer.

The study was conducted in a study of over 50,000 people from 2004 to 2017. Researchers reports that those who drink tea with a temperature of more than 60-degree Celsius have a greater chance of getting cancer. Drinking tea in average temperature is not a big problem, says the study

