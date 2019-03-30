Jawa Bike Auction; The company fetches 1.43 cores for martyrs’ children education.

The Jawa Motorcycles which was a part of Classic Legends Private Limited has now auctioned the first ten, Jawa Bikes today as a part of their Forever Heroes Initiative. The total amount collected was a huge amount of 1 core 43 lakh and 25 thousand. The collected amount will be transferred to the Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence for the sake of educating children of martyrs from the Indian Army.

There was intense bidding going on at the auction. The auction was made online also. The bidders had to choose from bikes bearing chassis numbers between 001-100.

The first Jawa, bearing chassis number 007 was sold for 5 lakh. All the amounts were double the ex-showroom prices of the bikes. The Jawa bearing Chassis number 001 was auctioned for 45 lakhs.