NEWS

Jawa Bike Auction; The company fetches 1.43 cores for martyrs’ children education.

Mar 30, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Jawa Motorcycles which was a part of Classic Legends Private Limited has now auctioned the first ten, Jawa Bikes today as a part of their Forever Heroes Initiative. The total amount collected was a huge amount of 1 core 43 lakh and 25 thousand. The collected amount will be transferred to the Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence for the sake of educating children of martyrs from the Indian Army.

There was intense bidding going on at the auction. The auction was made online also. The bidders had to choose from bikes bearing chassis numbers between 001-100.

The first Jawa, bearing chassis number 007 was sold for 5 lakh. All the amounts were double the ex-showroom prices of the bikes. The Jawa bearing Chassis number 001 was auctioned for 45 lakhs.

Tags

Related Articles

gunfight

Jammu Kashmir: firing takes place between terrorist & army

Jul 16, 2018, 10:49 am IST

BREAKING NEWS: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor Dies at 79

Dec 4, 2017, 06:06 pm IST

Facebook Messenger User? This New Change Will Make You Angry

Jun 21, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

Terror Funding : NIA Seizes Rs. 36 crore demonetised notes

Nov 8, 2017, 06:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close