LG launches K12+ Smartphone with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound : Price and Features

The LG K12+ will come equipped with AI-based features and premium audio option. The LG K12+ comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound support which comes out handy while using headphones.

Also, the company is offering the 3.5mm audio jack on this device. Talking about the specifications, the LG K12+ sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is the 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled with PowerVR GE8320. It packs just 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also, there is a MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with LG UX UI on top.

In the terms of optics, the LG K12+ sports 16MP camera on the rear with f/2.0 and an 8MP selfie camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture. Both the cameras on this device come accompanied by LED flash. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. Along with the power button and volume rockers, the device also sports an additional hardware button for Google Assistant. The device measures 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3 mm and weighs 150 grams.

On the rear, we can also sport circular fingerprint scanner. While there is no information about IP certification, the LG K12+ comes with MIL-STD 810G certification for its durability. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The LG K12+ is priced at BRL 1,199 (approx USD 305 / INR 21,222) and comes in Black, Platinum, and Blue color options.