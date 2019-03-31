NEWSInternational

‘Show respect to police station visitors’, says Kuwait interior ministry

Mar 31, 2019
Following an incident that happened in Kuwait where a senior officer ( retired Lt General) was disrespected in Kuwait police station, the interior ministry has warned the police authorities to treat well the visitors who come to the police station.

The new circular was released and issued to all senior officers ordering that the officials must obey the rules including good reception of the visitors and must deal with them properly.

