Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women beat Indonesia in Football

In Football, the Indian women’s national team today registered a 2-0 win over Indonesia in its opening match of the Olympic Qualifiers Round two in Mandalay, Myanmar. Dangmei Grace’s brace (27 & 67 minutes) proved to be the difference between the two teams. With this win, India went a step closer to making it to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

India will face Nepal in the second match of the group stage on Saturday. A win will be necessary there too because only the group topper gets to progress to the third round of the Olympic Qualifiers. The biggest test for the Indians will come on the 9th of this month when they go up against Myanmar.