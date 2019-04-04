KeralaLatest News

“Amicus Curiae Has no Knowledge”CPI(M) State Secretary Rejects Amicus Curiae’s Findings

Apr 4, 2019, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to the report of Amicus Curiae after a detailed study about the causes of floods in Kerala- High storage levels in dams in the first week of August 2018 along with a sudden release of water from them during August 15-17 were among the biggest reasons for the flood. The report also points out the absence of a proper flood-forecasting system, the reduced storage capacity of dams due to siltation, etc. The report has come at the wrong time for the ruling front -LDF as it has seriously damaged the face of the government in the midst of a heated election campaign.

But as one would expect, CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister of Kerala has brushed aside the report and denied that the sudden opening of dams had anything to do with the flood.

“The report has not been made taking into consideration the opinion of all people. Sudden opening of dams is not the reason for floods. The final decision has to be taken by the Court and not amicus curiae”, he said.

He added that the report has been released now to be used as a weapon during the elections. Central Water Commission, Madras IIT etc have found that the excess amount of rain is what caused the floods” he added.

Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan questioned the technical knowledge of amicus curiae. “Amicus curiae has no technical knowledge about the issue. The report is just a document that is submitted to the court” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Gold-Rate-Today

Today’s Gold Rate In Kerala (12th November 2018)

Nov 12, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Sara-Ali-Khan-Retro-Look

Sara Ali Khan’s new retro look or the promotion of her upcoming movie Simmba!

Dec 12, 2018, 10:47 am IST

Family dog follows thief who breaks into house, CCTV footage

May 21, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

Gold & Silver Price: Gold price falls down

Mar 27, 2019, 06:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close