“Amicus Curiae Has no Knowledge”CPI(M) State Secretary Rejects Amicus Curiae’s Findings

According to the report of Amicus Curiae after a detailed study about the causes of floods in Kerala- High storage levels in dams in the first week of August 2018 along with a sudden release of water from them during August 15-17 were among the biggest reasons for the flood. The report also points out the absence of a proper flood-forecasting system, the reduced storage capacity of dams due to siltation, etc. The report has come at the wrong time for the ruling front -LDF as it has seriously damaged the face of the government in the midst of a heated election campaign.

But as one would expect, CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister of Kerala has brushed aside the report and denied that the sudden opening of dams had anything to do with the flood.

“The report has not been made taking into consideration the opinion of all people. Sudden opening of dams is not the reason for floods. The final decision has to be taken by the Court and not amicus curiae”, he said.

He added that the report has been released now to be used as a weapon during the elections. Central Water Commission, Madras IIT etc have found that the excess amount of rain is what caused the floods” he added.

Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan questioned the technical knowledge of amicus curiae. “Amicus curiae has no technical knowledge about the issue. The report is just a document that is submitted to the court” he said.