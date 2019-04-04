Check out the Details of Rahul Gandhi’s Assets

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today filed documents to contest the upcoming Loksabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad. He landed there by a helicopter this morning, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and headed to the district collectorate office in Kalpetta. In the election affidavit that he has submitted, Rahul Gandhi says he owns assets worth Rs 14.85 Crores. Interestingly In 2014, he had declared assets worth Rs 10 crore.

Rahul Gandhi has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 5,80,58,799 and immovable assets worth Rs

7,93,03,977. Income declared for the year 2017-18 is Rs 1,11,85,570. He has taken a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from his mother Sonia Gandhi and has a liability of Rs 72,01,904.

Rahul Gandhi has said in the affidavit that he has only Rs 40,000 as on March 31. He has inherited assets worth Rs 1,32,48,284. He has self- acquired assets worth Rs 8,75,70,000. He has a deposit of Rs 17,93,693 in various banks.

He has taken loans of Rs 72,01,904 from different banks. Through various bonds and shares, Rahul has investments of Rs 5,19,44,682 He has PPF and postal savings of Rs 39,89,037 along with jewellery worth Rs 2,91,367.