Demanding a new school,this village in Bihar decides to boycott 2019 election

People of a remote village in Bihar have announced that they will boycott the 2019 parliamentary election due to the nonfulfillment of their demand. The villagers asserted that they are determined not to cast any vote to any of the political party or even to enter the village.

The villagers have been requested to build a new school or to renovate the existing building as the old one was dilapidated. The education department along with 600 students were shifted to another school at a distance of 4 KM.

Mani Devi, a mother of two school going children, said that the majority of children were not being able to go to school due to the distance and non-availability of transport.

Six months ago the children and the guardians had staged a protest outside the MLA headquarters where welfare minister Briji Kishor reside, the minister had assured to construct the school building as soon as possible. Nothing was done yet.

The district administration had sent a team of officers to negotiate with the villagers and convince them to vote, but the people did not agree to change their stance.