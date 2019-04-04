Indian Navy initiates the process to acquire six lethal submarines with 500 km strike range

The Indian navy has initiated the process to acquire six lethal submarines that have the capacity to to attack other submarines within a range of 500 Km range.

The initiative is taken under the ambitious Project- 75 India and it would cost over 50,000 crores. The Navy has initiated the tender process allowing the foreign vendors to take part in the mega programme.

Under the Project 75-India, the Navy will build six conventional diesel-electric submarines which are 50 percent bigger than the submarines which are under constructions in Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

As per the requirements the submarine will be equipped with heavy-duty firepower. The sources have also informed that the submarines should also be able to carry with it 18 heavyweight torpedoes in the sea.

The Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put a Navy officer as the overall in charge of the whole project.

While the Indian Navy has a total of 100 submarines and warships which can be operated from the surface the Pakistani Navy has around 20 of these.