Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, besides his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Rahul’s sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi would accompany him to Wayanad, according to Mukul Wasnik, senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala.

The Congress president arrived at Kozhikode on Wednesday night to a tumultuous welcome by hundreds of party workers. Priyanka, who came separately, reached there shortly before her brother arrived.

A large number of young party workers holding Congress and ally Indian Union Muslim League flags were seen lustily cheering as Rahul Gandhi came out of the airport. He waved at them.

The Congress chief was received by Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, Mullappally Ramachandran, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and E T Muhammed basheer and others.

Later he and Priyanka left for the guest house through a secure route from airport.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka have already left for the guest house. Rahul might meet the senior leaders tonight. UDF workers are excited over his candidature,” Chennithala said.