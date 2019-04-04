KeralaLatest News

Loksabha Polls: Survey Predicts Who Will Take the Lead at Thiruvananthapuram

Apr 4, 2019, 09:33 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: According to a Manorama-Karvy survey conducted, NDA has their nose slightly ahead of the other two fronts in Kerala. The survey says NDA will secure 36 percent of votes, slightly ahead of UDF with 35 percent of votes. LDF is far behind with just 25 percent of votes.

Kummanam Rajasekharan is NDA’s candidate at Thiruvananthapuram while Shashi Tharoor is the UDF candidate. CPI’s Divakaran is LDF’s candidate.

The survey had already predicted that Kozhikode and Mavelikkara will see tough fights and that league will win at Malappuram and LDF will march to victory at Palakkad.

