Pinarayi Vijayan Stands Firm On His Old Derogatory Remarks about N.K Prema Chandran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s infamous derogatory remark on UDF Candidate N.K Premachandran had created quite a bit of ruckus during the last Loksabha elections. Pinarayi Vijayan had called Premachandran a “Paranari”(an abusive word that means an extremely terrible person) and had actually helped the Premachandran in winning more votes. It was Premachandran’s shift to UDF camp that irked Pinarayi to use such unparliamentary words, but after years it seems, C.M is still holding on to his words.

“There should be truth and honesty in politics, each one is liable to keep this. Who can guarantee that Premachandran will not do to UDF what he did with LDF”, the C.M asked. He added that he stands firm on his comments about Premachandran.

N.K Premachandran is once again contesting from Kollam constituency and this time it is N Balagopal from CPI(M) who is taking on the sitting M.P.