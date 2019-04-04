Latest NewsIndia

‘PM Modi abandoned his wife without saying Talaq once’,says RLD Chief

Apr 4, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

Singh while taking a dig at the PM Modi said that the Prime Minister had never spoken lies, but he neither speaks the truth. In a personal attack at the Prime Minister, the RLD chief said that PM Modi is leading a campaign against the Triple Talaq, but he abandoned his own wife without saying Talaq once.

Targeting PM Modi, on his claims of achievements in the last five years, Singh said, “This man is so smart and cunning that if he had gone to Sri Lanka, he would have told us that he is the one who killed Ravana because you see nobody has done anything apart from him.” The RLD chief also said that people have started to raise slogans like ‘hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi’ because the Centre was formulating “anti-farmer” policies.

