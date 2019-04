Samajwadi Party MP joins BJP

Nishad Party leader Praveen Kumar Nishad, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in presence of Union Minister JP Nadda.

Praveen Nishad had contested 2018 bypoll on Samajwadi Party ticket from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur. He won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat by 21,961 votes.

Some reports suggest that he could be given a ticket from Bhadoi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party on Saturday named another Nishad community member as its candidate from the coveted Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.