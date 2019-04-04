Who Will Reign Supreme at Pathanamthitta? Here is What the Survey Says

Pathanamthitta is one of the constituencies that has grabbed a lot of attention for multiple reasons. The mass protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry meant that there was a good chance for BJP which took a pro-devotee stand on the issue. But the survey has given a slightly different picture.

The Manorama-Karvy survey says UDF has the best chance in the constituency with 42 percent voters supporting UDF candidate Anto Antony. LDF candidate Veena George is second best with 33 percent and NDA’s Surendran with 21 percent of votes.