KeralaLatest News

‘Take Leave Off Your Work and Enumerate Pinarayi Government’s Achievements at Each Door’. CPI(M) Tells its Members

Apr 9, 2019, 07:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: CPI(M) State Committee has sent out some instructions for their members to be followed in the election campaign. To ensure the presence of party members in the campaign, the state committee has asked workers to take leave off their work during the ten days before the election. In a 12 page note, the exhortation is to take part in the duty of maintaining the secular fabric of the nation. In each area, district committee members are supposed to ensure the participation of members.

“The minorityDalit torture that BJP does in north India should not be allowed in Kerala. Squads should come out enumerating the achievements of Pinarayi Government. The discussions should be brought to houses in the next two weeks” etc are some of the major exhortations in the note.

“Politics should not be discussed outside the home, it should be brought into the house,” says the 12 page note. Even if there are people with different political inclinations in a family we should be able to influence them, says the note.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS! Little Master to speak in Parliament

Dec 21, 2017, 02:20 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh  Bypolls : Congress announces candidates

Jan 27, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Teacher at Malayalam University Apologises For Insulting NDA Candidate

Mar 29, 2019, 07:58 am IST

Himachal Pradesh Govt to setup Vajpayee’s statue in Shimla

Dec 25, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close