Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi Hospital.

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had been discharged from a private hospital in Delhi. The veteran spiritual leader was admitted to the hospital four days before with a chest infection.

The 83-year-old was a globally accepted figure and the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize winner came to Delhi from Dharamshala for the checkup at the Max hospital on Tuesday.

