Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi Hospital.

Apr 12, 2019, 03:06 pm IST
The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had been discharged from a private hospital in Delhi. The veteran spiritual leader was admitted to the hospital four days before with a chest infection.

The 83-year-old was a globally accepted figure and the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize winner came to Delhi from Dharamshala for the checkup at the Max hospital on Tuesday.

He was brought to Max Hospital on Tuesday with a case of a chest infection. The Dalai Lama was later admitted and was under treatment for a couple of days. He is in a stable condition, and was today discharged,” said his spoke person.

