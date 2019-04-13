This new step will definitely save your money on Apple iPhone

There have been a lot of incidents where accidental purchases on the Apple App store had happened. The company has finally addressed this issue and fixed a pop up confirmation before someone ends up accidentally paying for subscriptions

Now when you hit the Subscribe button a new authentication dialog box will appear on the touch screen or you will be asked to use touch ID or FaceID. Apple will show you a pop-up asking if you are sure of siginig up for the subscription or not.

The pop-up notice will have a warning that will indicate that the subscription will continue unless cancelled in Settings, thereby giving users the crucial few moments to rethink their decision.