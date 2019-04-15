Can Muslim women enter mosques for “Namaz”? Supreme Court to hear plea on Tuesday

The Supreme court will consider the plea which is Public interest litigation seeking the permission for Muslim Women to enter mosques for namaz. The petition will be heard by the bench of Justice SS Bobde and Justice Abdul Nazir.

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court by a Muslim couple asking the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Central Waqf Council to end the practice of not allowing the women to enter the mosque for namaz.

Women are prohibited from entering Sunni mosques for namaz prayers. The plea asserts that while women can offer prayers at mosques under Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations, the same are not allowed to do so in Sunni mosques. Even if they are allowed to enter they are given a different place.