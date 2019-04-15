Latest NewsNEWS

Can Muslim women enter mosques for “Namaz”? Supreme Court to hear plea on Tuesday

Apr 15, 2019, 07:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Supreme court will consider the plea which is Public interest litigation seeking the permission for Muslim Women to enter mosques for namaz. The petition will be heard by the bench of Justice SS Bobde and Justice Abdul Nazir.

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court by a Muslim couple asking the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Central Waqf Council to end the practice of not allowing the women to enter the mosque for namaz.

Women are prohibited from entering Sunni mosques for namaz prayers. The plea asserts that while women can offer prayers at mosques under Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations, the same are not allowed to do so in Sunni mosques. Even if they are allowed to enter they are given a different place.

Tags

Related Articles

Man arrested for molesting actress Sanusha in train

Feb 1, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Bollywood Villain reveals Director asked to Tear an Actress’s Clothes Without Her Consent

Oct 30, 2018, 06:33 pm IST

Chak De India Makes A Comeback With New Song By AR Rahman

Oct 18, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Advani our father figure, maintain decorum in speech says Sushma to Rahul Gandhi

Apr 6, 2019, 03:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close