5 killed, 36 injured in a dust storm

At least five people died and 36 others were injured on Monday as parts of Karachi and its surrounding areas were besieged by gusty winds accompanied by a dust storm and light rain. Rescue officials and police confirmed the death of five persons and injuries to dozens in different parts of Karachi.

Multiple traffic accidents along the Karachi-Quetta highway resulted in the deaths of three persons, while many others were injured.