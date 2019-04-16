Sports

Read to know why Gambir does not feel bad in rejection of Pant but worried about Raydu

Apr 16, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
The veteran cricketer Gautham Gambir has asserted his views about the 2019 ICC World Cup Indian team. He has informed that he is not worried about Rishabh Pant but worried about and feeling bad for Rayudu.

“Rishabh is a proportional player. He can still play in World Cups as age is not a bar for him. I am feeling extremely bad for Ambati Raydu. He has retired from other editions for only concentrating in one day matches a now age has become a bar for him. Raydu won’t is able to play in the next world cup match also.

Gambir has also asserted that he is not worried about he current Indian Squad. ” We have better bowling team when compared to that of old 2011 world cup match ” he said to media.

