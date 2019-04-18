KeralaLatest News

Blessings For Veena George, Cold Welcome for K Surendran: SNDP Members Protest Against Vellapally Natesan’s Biased Treatment

Apr 18, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

SNDP workers have protested alleging that their leader Vellapally Natesan had receieved LDF candidate Veena George with extra warmth while choosing to reserve a cold welcome for BJP candidate K Surendran. The incident happened at the convention hall of SNDP hall at Manakkachira. The protestors soon resorted to loud chants of Sarana Mantras to vent their frustration of the biased treatment.

K Surendran was the first candidate to reach the stage and Natesan had offered him a not-so-warm kind of welcome. LDF candidate Veena George came towards the latter part of the programme and Vellapally gave her a warm welcome and blessed her by placing his hand on her head. This difference in treatment irritated the protestors as they soon resorted to chants of Sarana Mantra.

Many of the right wing supporters are already upset with the Vellapally Natesan’s pro-government stand on the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala.

