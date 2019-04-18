Union Minister Uma Bharti lashes out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Senior BJP leader and union minister Uma Bharti again lash out at Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Uma Bharti also said the Congress should be glad she hadn’t called Priyanka Gandhi a thief too. “When Robert Vadra’s wealth shot up, was his wife unaware,” she asked.

Uma Bharti on Tuesday referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a thief’s wife. Uma Bharti said she knows the words might have hurt, but “brother (Rahul Gandhi) and sister (Priyanka) need this dose”. The firebrand BJP leader told the reporters that “this family should learn the lesson that they are not reincarnations of god and the people of India are not their subjects. The brother-sister need this dose.”

Uma Bharti said she felt pain and anger when the Gandhis attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra has in recent months been questioned by investigators in several cases, including one allegedly involving money laundering.