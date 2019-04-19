Dalit homes in Ariyalur were attacked by Vanniyars; Video

At least 20 houses belonging to Dalits were damaged at Ponparappi, in Ariyalur district, after a clash broke out between members of the community and Vanniyars as polling was under way in the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Shuddering at the nerve of those going on on a rampage inside a village, in broad daylight. How normalised is this?! #Ponparappi #Ariyalur pic.twitter.com/pUZ8Rasj5w — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) April 19, 2019

The clash broke out after a few Vanniyars persons broke a pot – the election symbol of Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) – in the village. The incident happened in a tea shop in the village on Thursday afternoon, which set off a round of arguments between the men from the two groups. The argument broke out into a scuffle which allegedly ended up injuring the youth who broke the pot. In retaliation, a group of men from the Vanniyar community entered the village and damaged the houses hurling casteist slurs in public at those living in the village. The mob also set vehicles on fire, causing heavy damage to them.

Ponparappi falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency which is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes. VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan contested against AIADMK’s P Chandrasekhar in Chidambaram, which is also a caste-sensitive constituency.