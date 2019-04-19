‘Prime minister Narendra Modi is propagating false news and incorrect facts on Kerala; PM shouldn’t turn an RSS propagator’, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading fake news and lies about Kerala. He was replying to the Prime Minister’s allegations on Sabarimala issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday while addressing an election rally at Thiruvananthapuram has raised many allegations against Kerala government.

Pinarayi accused that Prime Minister ‘Narendra Modi is propagating false news and incorrect facts on Kerala, PM shouldn’t turn an RSS propagator. He is lying about Kerala. No case has been registered in Kerala for saying the name of god. The case was registered against only those who unleashed violence. When attacking in the name of religion, all those states where BJP is ruling will keep mum. But it will not happen in Kerala’. Modi and your companions take this stand because you don’t respect the constitution of the country’, Pinarayi added.

“When an attack occurred on the food stored in the kitchen of a house, the whole country reacted to it. But as the PM of the country, did you by any chance respond? You never spoke against the attackers,” Pinarayi said.

Referring to the allegations made by the Prime Minister against him in connection with the Lavalin case, Vijayan said his statement was a challenge to the rule of law as he was acquitted by the court in the case.