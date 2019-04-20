Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Abinandan Varthaman likely to return to fighter cockpit

Apr 20, 2019, 05:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman, who has now come back in his squadron in Srinagar is more likely to return to a fighter cockpit after the final clearance by the Bengaluru based Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

The IAF officer who is 35 years old is all for a series of test in the coming weeks reported the Hindustan Times.

Wing Commander Vardhaman created history in military aviation by shooting down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, moments before his MiG-21 Bison was hit by an enemy missile forcing him to eject.

The Wing commander who was captured by Pakistan had returned to India two days later on March 2.

Vardaman’s colleagues in the squadron said he preferred to stay with them in Srinagar than going to his family home in Chennai while on leave.

