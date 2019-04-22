Latest NewsEntertainment

Casting Couch: Actress Sajitha Madathil FB post against assistant director

Apr 22, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
Malayalam actress and theatre personality Sajitha Madathil has shocked the south Indian film industry by revealing a casting -couch experience that she has to face from a Tamil film assistant director. She on her social media handle shared the experience that she has to face from an assistant director who offered her a role in a Tamil movie.

Gepostet von Sajitha Madathil am Montag, 22. April 2019

