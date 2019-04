In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices slipped down. The BSE sensex fall 495 points and ended its trade at 38,645.18. The NSE Nifty ended down 158.35 points at 11,594.45.

Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and IOC were top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and NTPC.